Tamannaah’s next film shelved

Milky beauty Tamannaah was extremely impressed with the Kannada film Love Mocktail and she gave her nod to feature in the Telugu remake of the film. Titled Gurthunda Seethakalam, the movie got its official launch recently. Nagasekhar is on board as the director and Satyadev is picked up to play the lead role. Going with the latest update, the makers shelved the project due to budget issues. Due to the ongoing coronavirus, it is quite unpredictable about the market and how the movies would do next year.

There is no official word from the makers of Gurthunda Seethakalam about the project. Kaala Bhairava is on board to compose the music and Nagasekhar Movies are the producers of Gurthunda Seethakalam.