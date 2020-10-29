Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb gets a title change

Akshay Kumar’s next film Laxmmi Bomb trailer created a sensation and kept huge expectations on the film. Lawrence directed the movie which is gearing up for a digital streaming next month. The makers of Laxmmi Bomb received a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sensa. They felt that the title is derogatory and offensive to Goddess Laxmi. To avoid further controversies, the makers of Laxmmi Bomb renamed the title to Laxmmi. Considering the sentiments of the audience, the makers of the film decided to update the title.

Laxmmi is the remake of Tamil blockbuster Kanchana. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani played the lead roles in the movie and it is produced by Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The film streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from November 9th.