CBI seeks custodial interrogation of Avinash Reddy

The CBI on Friday filed an additional affidavit in the Telangana high court during arguments on anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, who is accused in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder.

Avinash Reddy’s counsel and Suneetha Reddy’s counsel presented their arguments in the court on Friday. The CBI would present its arguments on Saturday.

The CBI said that Avinash Reddy was not cooperating with them for interrogation. The CBI further said that the MP was not cooperating with them and not even attending the questioning. They wanted the court to give permission to take Avinash Reddy into custody and question him.

The CBI said that it had to complete the investigation by June 30 and it was not possible unless Avinash Reddy cooperated. The CBI said that they have gone to Kurnool to take Avinash Reddy into custody. But due to the presence of a large number of his supporters, they did not touch him anticipating a law and order problem, the CBI told the court.

The CBI further said that Avinash Reddy was on WhatsApp call from 12.27 to 1.10 in the night on the day Vivekananda Reddy was killed. However, it is not known who was on the other side of the WhatsApp call, the CBI said.

The CBI also told the high court that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the murder of Vivekananda Reddy before 6.15 in the morning. However, the CBI said that it was not known through which source Jagan Mohan Reddy received information.