Hidimbha Trailer: Breathtakingly Intense

Young hero Ashwin Babu is currently working for Hidimbha under the direction of Aneel Kanneganti. Nandita Swetha is the heroine in the film produced by Gangapatnam Sridhar. Popular production house AK Entertainments owned by Anil Sunkara presents the movie.

Hidimbha had its theatrical trailer unveiled today by Sai Dharam Tej. As the trailer suggests the story is set in two different time periods- 1908 and the present day. Sees like there is a link to the missing cases in Hyderabad City. Ashwin Babu who is in charge of the case is on a mission to catch the kidnapper.

Aneel Kanneganti has come up with a story that has thrilling elements all through. He got complete support from his technical team as the visuals and background score are notable. The trailer is breathtakingly intense. Ashwin Babu came up with a power-packed performance.

The release date of the movie will be announced soon.