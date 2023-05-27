Buzz: Prabhas and Trivikram Meeting Details

Top director Trivikram is currently focused on Mahesh Babu’s 28th film and the movie is slated for Sankranthi 2024 release. The shooting portions are expected to be wrapped up before the end of this year. Trivikram is also holding talks with Stylish Star Allu Arjun and the film will start after Bunny is done with the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule. As per the latest update, Trivikram met top actor Prabhas recently.

The duo discussed about teaming up soon and they also discussed a plot. If all goes well, the project will materialize once Prabhas and Trivikram are done with their current projects. The talks are in the initial stages for now. More details awaited. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and he is currently shooting for Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s untitled film.