No Truth in Pawan Kalyan’s New Project

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is already busy with a bunch of projects. The actor is currently focused on Sujeeth’s OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He also has to complete Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. The release dates of these films will depend upon the availability of Pawan Kalyan. The top actor will also have to shift his focus on politics as the elections are heading next year in Andhra Pradesh. The discussion about the seats and alliances are going on and Pawan Kalyan is also meeting the crucial leaders of Janasena.

Social media is rushed with a new rumour that Pawan Kalyan will soon work with Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Pawan’s fans carried the rumour and it kept trending yesterday. But there is no truth in the news and no such discussions happened. Lokesh Kanagaraj has films lined up with all the top actors of Tamil and he has no time to direct any Telugu star. Pawan Kalyan too has not signed any new films for now and he wants to take a call on the new projects after he is done with the current films.