Title locked for SSMB28

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are teaming up for a family entertainer that is packed with action. The film’s next schedule will start in the first week of June. There are a lot of titles that are speculated across the Telugu media circles. Amaravathi Ki Atu Itu is the title considered and the makers also took up Guntur Kaaram. The makers have locked the title recently and it will be announced on May 31st on the eve of Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary.

Guntur Kaaram is the final title locked by Trivikram and Mahesh Babu. This title will be announced on May 31st by Superstar fans in theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the leading ladies in this mass entertainer and Thaman scores the music. Produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram is set for Sankranthi 2024 release.