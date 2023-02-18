CBI serves second notice to Avinash Reddy

The CBI on Saturday served yet another notice to Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, in connection with former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s mysterious death. The CBI had asked Avinash Reddy to appear before it in Hyderabad on February 24.

Avinash Reddy was questioned by the CBI officials earlier on January 28 in its Hyderabad office in connection with the case.

Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court. The case was also shifted to the CBI court in Hyderabad from the local court in Pulivendula. The CBI had shifted the case files from Pulivendula to Hyderabad a month ago.

The CBI had so far questioned 248 persons so far in connection with the case and recorded their evidence. During the course of investigation and interrogation of some suspects, the CBI officials have issued notices to Avinash Reddy.

It is suspected that Avinash Reddy’s involvement is behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. It is said that Vivekananda Reddy had opposed fielding of Avinash Reddy from the Kadapa Parliament seat and had asked for his candidature or the candidatures of Y S Vijayamma or Sharmila.

Angered at Vivekananda Reddy opposing his candidature, Avinash Reddy schemed the murder, it was alleged. It is also alleged that Avinash Reddy was silent about several things that happened after the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Meanwhile, prime accused, Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy is on bail, the other accused are in jail. The CBI court had started regular hearing of the case after it was shifted from Pulivendula court.