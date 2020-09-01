CBI suspects conspiracy angle in Dr Sudhakar case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought more time from the Andhra Pradesh High Court for constinuing its probe into the Dalit doctor Dr. Sudhakar’s case. The CBI officials told the HC that there was a deep conspiracy angle which needs to be investigated thoroughly. Following the submission, the court gave time for the CBI to go ahead with its investigation for two more months. The CBI can now submit its report by November 11. At the same time, the court postponed the next hearing for November 16.

It may be recalled the sensational Dr Sudhakar case was taken up suo motu by the High Court. There were sensational reports and videos on social media and also in the mainstream media how Dr Sudhakar was humiliated and treated like an animal during the arrest. More alarmingly, Dr Sudhakar was shifted to the mental hospital.

The Dalit doctor has later made accusations of a deep-rooted conspiracy against his life just for questioning the authorities on Covid measures. The doctor and his family members have made their submissions before the CBI already.

Following the latest hearing in the court, TDP says that it has been saying from the beginning that Dr Sudhakar was the victim of a bigger conspiracy in the State. At least now, the Government should not interfere in the investigation of the CBI. It should help in the arrest of the real persons guilty of harassing Dr. Sudhakar.