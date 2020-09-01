KCR gets 21-kg Balapur laddu this year

Hyderabad: For the first time in over 25 years, the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi in Hyderabad will not auction the 21-kg laddu prasad this year.

This year Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi has decided to present 21 kg laddu to the Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as a Ganesh Prasadam.

Each year with organising an open auction for laddu for past 26 years, this year due to Coronavirus Pandemic, the Balapur Utsav had decided to cancelled the auction and to present the laddu to CM. “This year there is no auction for laddu, we have decided to present the laddu to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, and we are trying to take appointment,” said Niranjan Reddy, President Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

Last year ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 17.6 lakh and bagged by Kolan Rami Reddy, a local resident – emerged as the successful bidder, say reports. Around 19 people participated in the auction that was held ahead of the Ganesh idol immersion.

For the gold-coated laddu that weighs 21kg, Reddy quoted Rs 17.6 lakh as it was offered to him on a silver plate by the organisers.