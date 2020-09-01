KTR reviews T-Hub initiatives

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reviewed various initiatives of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and T-Hub

He was accompanied by T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayen and IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in Hyderabad..

KTR appreciated the T-Hub team for creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in Telangana state, but instructed the T-Hub team to operationalize the T-Hub centers in Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam.

“Telangana today has the best innovation ecosystem in the country thanks to the state government backed organizations like TSIC, T-Hub, We-Hub, TWorks, Research & Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK),” KTR said.

The IT minsiter instructed the TSIC team to plan more outreach programs aimed at school going kids too. He said that the culture of innovation should be fostered from a young age. Minister also instructed Jayesh Ranjan to coordinate with the State Education Department to introduce a course credits system for students who work on innovation & startup related subjects and nstructed the officials to focus on rural innovation.