CBN & Pawan Will Be Charged More: Bhuvaneswari

The NTR Euphoria Musical Night, a fundraiser for Thalassemia patients, is set to take place on February 15th, with music director S Thaman collaborating with the NTR Trust for the event. A press conference was held today to announce the details of the concert.

S Thaman expressed his excitement, saying, “We are truly honored and privileged to perform for the NTR Trust on February 15th. It’s a blessing to be part of this event. I met Bhuvaneswari madam just five minutes ago, and I can tell you she is a jovial, happy, and down-to-earth person. We will perform songs from NTR’s iconic movies, as well as songs from newer hits. We promise the best sound and visuals, and we’re committed to delivering an unforgettable experience.”

Thaman also expressed his willingness to continue supporting the NTR Trust through future musical events. He also shared that he donates the earnings from programs like Indian Idol to various charitable causes.

Nara Bhuvaneswari emphasized the crucial role of blood donation in saving lives and urged everyone to contribute. She also highlighted the challenges faced by Thalassemia patients and the need for specialized healthcare centers to assist them.

Bhuvaneswari fondly referred to Thaman as “Nandamuri Thaman” for his successful musical collaborations with her brother, Balakrishna, and for agreeing to participate in the fundraiser.

She went on to share that her husband, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has agreed to attend the concert as the chief guest. “We are planning to invite Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna, and several other prominent personalities. Special tables will be arranged for them, and we plan to charge more for these,” she added.