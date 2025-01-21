AP to Become a Hub of Green Energy and Green Hydrogen: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, emphasized the state’s commitment to becoming a global hub for green energy and green hydrogen. In his address, he outlined Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious plans to lead India’s transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

On the second day of the forum, CM Chandrababu Naidu held over 15 meetings with top global company leaders. He discussed various opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, particularly focusing on green hydrogen production. Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s potential to become a major player in the global green energy market.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled the state’s early efforts in energy reforms, starting in 1999. Despite facing political setbacks, these reforms have now evolved into policies that benefit the public. He emphasized the state’s focus on solar energy since 2014 and its alignment with the central government’s Surya Ghar initiative, which aims to promote rooftop solar power generation.

Chandrababu Naidu shared that Andhra Pradesh is set to produce 500 megawatts of green hydrogen, with investments worth $115 billion flowing into the energy sector. He also mentioned the state’s collaboration with NTPC and APGENCO to produce green hydrogen with an investment of $21 billion.

The AP state government is also encouraging the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and promoting organic farming. Naidu believes that Andhra Pradesh can serve as a model for the global community by balancing industrial growth with environmental conservation.

After his Davos engagements, CM Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and the UAE’s Economy Minister. He will also hold discussions with the top executives from companies like Walmart, Tata Group, and Cisco to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Through his interviews with international media outlets like Bloomberg, Naidu aims to highlight the state’s policies and investment opportunities. His goal is to position Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for global investors in the renewable energy sector.