Central minister showers praises on Chiranjeevi

By
Telugu360
-
1

Chiranjeevi has been doing very good service during this Corona pandemic. Today Union minister Kishan Reddy showered praises on megastar Chiranjeevi through his social media handle. Details as below.

Last year, during the first wave of Corona pandemic, Chiranjeevi helped cine industry workers by supplying groceries to them. During second wave, he has started oxygen banks at each district centre of Telugu states. Soon he will also be starting ambulance services across both the Telugu states. Most of the Telugu media turned blind eye to these charity activities. The leaders of ruling parties of Telugu states also tight lipped on these charity activities. However, Chiranjeevi is continuing his charity activities.

Today, Central minister Kishan Reddy appreciated Chiranjeevi charity activities through social media He tweeted, “Saving a human life is the noblest service for the humanity. It is heartening to see the commendable and the selfless work done by the superstar and former Minister Shri @KChiruTweets garu & his team during the #Covid19 pandemic which helped in saving many precious lives.”

Chiranjeevi also responded to this by tweeting, “Thank you for your kind words @kishanreddybjp garu. Just doing my little bit in this hour of crisis Sir.”

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here