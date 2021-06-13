Central minister showers praises on Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has been doing very good service during this Corona pandemic. Today Union minister Kishan Reddy showered praises on megastar Chiranjeevi through his social media handle. Details as below.

Last year, during the first wave of Corona pandemic, Chiranjeevi helped cine industry workers by supplying groceries to them. During second wave, he has started oxygen banks at each district centre of Telugu states. Soon he will also be starting ambulance services across both the Telugu states. Most of the Telugu media turned blind eye to these charity activities. The leaders of ruling parties of Telugu states also tight lipped on these charity activities. However, Chiranjeevi is continuing his charity activities.

Saving a human life is the noblest service for the humanity. It is heartening to see the commendable and the selfless work done by the superstar and former Minister Shri @KChiruTweets garu & his team during the #Covid19 pandemic which helped in saving many precious lives. pic.twitter.com/cORXIDJYpU — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 13, 2021

Chiranjeevi also responded to this by tweeting, “Thank you for your kind words @kishanreddybjp garu. Just doing my little bit in this hour of crisis Sir.”