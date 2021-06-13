KCR wasting public money on Kia cars!

On one hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has put government lands for sale to raise funds for welfare schemes and development programmes.

Telangana government is facing severe financial crisis due to Covid since March 2020.

On the other hand, KCR is wasting public money for purchase of Kia Carnivas SUVS.

On Sunday, KCR handed over Kia Carnival SUVs to 33 additional collectors of all districts.

KCR on Sunday held a meeting with additional collectors of all districts to review on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes of TRS government.

After the meeting, KCR handed over Kia SUV to each additional collector.

Each car costs over Rs 30 lakh. Nearly 10 crore was spent to purchase these cars.

KCR justified this saying that additional collectors deserve good cars to travel and to discharge their duties effectively.

While there should be no opposition to provide the cars, what is inviting criticism is wasting public money on purchasing such high-end cars in these difficult Covid times.

Several SUVS are available within Rs 15 lakh price raising questions over why the government should waste public money on such high end cars.