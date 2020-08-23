Centre grants SOPs for film and tv shoots

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar released a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to commence the film and television shoots to be resumed across the country. The shoots of movies and television shows are put on hold from the past six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the states allowed partial shoots. Here are the SOPs:

Face masks are mandatory in public places and frequent hand washing needs to be followed. Hand sanitizers should be used in work areas. Arogya Setu app is advised.

Thermal screening should be implemented at the entry points and physical distancing of 6 feet should be applicable. The seating arrangement should be followed by social distancing.

All the workplaces should be frequently sanitized. The entire premises should be disinfected if anyone from the unit is tested positive.

Temporary isolation should be implemented for suspected people. Six feet physical distancing should be followed at the locations, recording studios and editing rooms.

The movie unit should shoot with minimum cast and crew on the sets. Visitors and audience should be strictly prohibited on the sets. Designated entry and exit points should be used at the shooting locations.

All the sets, vanity vans, make-up rooms and washrooms should be regularly sanitized. All the gloves, masks, sanitizers and PPEs should be made available on the sets.

Except for the actors in front of the camera, the entire cast and crew should practice using face masks and covers. All the make-up artists and hairstylists should be present in PPE kits. Direct contact with the diaphragm of mics should be avoided.