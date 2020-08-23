Post pandemic, Tollywood top actors coming up with new plans

The coronavirus pandemic brought life to a halt and almost a year from everyone’s busy dairy is wasted. The film industry is impacted badly. All the star actors and directors spent ample time with their families and are eager to return back to work. All the Tollywood actors are keen to complete their current commitments soon after the shoots resume. Most of the actors utilized the break and they lined up back to back films for the future.

Chiranjeevi is holding talks for the remakes of Vedhalam and Lucifer. Both these films are expected to roll next year one he is done with Acharya. One of them may start simultaneously along with Acharya. Venkatesh has to wrap up Naarappa and he gave his nod for F3. He is also in talks with Sekhar Kammula and Tharun Bhascker. Nag will work with Praveen Sattaru and then he would move for Raid remake. Pawan Kalyan is targeting to completing at least 5 projects in the next two years before he gets busy in politics.

Mahesh Babu is keen to come up with a strong lineup before he commences the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s film. Allu Arjun is keen to wrap up Pushpa at the earliest and will move to Koratala’s film. Some of the actors are also in plans to shoot for simultaneous projects without wasting much time after the pandemic.

Nani will complete Tuck Jagadish, Shyam Singha Roy and Vivek Athreya’s film by the end of 2021. Sharwanand is holding talks for a series of projects. Naga Chaitanya is in talks with Vikram Kumar, Mohana Krishna Indraganti and Nandini Reddy. Vijay Devarakonda kept several filmmakers in waiting mode. Rana Daggubati, Sai Tej, Nithiin, Varun Tej, Gopichand and others are gearing up with a strong lineup. Balakrishna, Ram Charan and Ram are the only actors who are not in a hurry and will sign projects at a later date.

Most of the Tollywood actors are in plans to work without breaks, complete their current projects in back to back schedules and commence shoot for simultaneous projects in the coming months after the coronavirus pandemic is controlled.