Child artist Teja debuts as hero

Remember the kid from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Indra’? He is Teja Sajja and he made his re-entry to films with Samantha’s ‘Oh! Baby.’ Now this young fellow is going to debut as hero.

Sunday (August 23rd) happens to be the birthday of Teja and so the makers of the film have unveiled the first look. With a smile on his face and sporting in trendy outfit, Teja appears in a dreamy backdrop.

This yet-to-be titled movie is fantasy love story, being directed by Mallik Ram and actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani is playing the female lead role.

MahaTeja Creations banner is producing the film while S Originals is presenting it. The makers added that the film’s shooting is completed and they will decide upon the film’s release in due course.