First Look: Introducing Varma’s Zombie Reddy

Director Prashanth Varma never fails to astonish movie buffs with his choice of stories and actors. He much to the surprise of everyone chose August 23rd, a day after Vinayaka Chavithi, for first look launch of his third film Zombie Reddy. And he has a valid reason for it.

Zombie Reddy’s first look and motion posters have been released today marking birthday of Teja Sajja who’s playing the title role. Teja who appeared as child artist in several films including megastar Chiranjeevi’s Indra made his comeback with a brief role in Samantha’s Oh Baby. Now, he’s making his debut as hero with Zombie Reddy.

To delight mega fans, Kashmora song from Chiru’s Donga is used as background score for motion poster where Teja is seen prepared to take on Zombies with the mace. The young hero looks dynamic here in the first look poster.

Prashanth Varma has combined Zombie theme with Corona and the outcome is expected to be an engaging thriller.