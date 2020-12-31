Centre notifies transfer of AP Chief Justice Maheswari

Amid a huge controversy, everything was going as per a predetermined script in Andhra Pradesh. Weeks ago, CM Jagan Reddy wrote a sensational letter to the Chief Justice of India complaining against the AP High Court Chief Justice. Today, the Central Government issued a notification, transferring AP Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari to Sikkim. With this, the Union Law Ministry brought the curtains down on the Jagan-CJI letter issue.

At the same time, Sikkim Chief Justice Aroop Kumar Goswami was appointed as the new Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh. The notification with respect to his transfer was expected soon. Justice Maheswari had served in AP during a tumultuous period when countless cases came up before his court against the Government. Eventually, his judgements and observations had created distance between the High Court and the Government.

Now, it would be a matter of just a few months how Justice Aroop Kumar would lead the AP High Court. The judges would have to abide by the laws while delivering their judgements. But that was creating tensions in the day to day dealings with the petitioners and the Government.

AP High Court is also getting a new judge. Kolkata High Court Judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi is transferred to AP High Court.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.