‘Centre studying feasibility of multi-modal logistics park in Vizag’

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy said on Wednesday that the Central government is studying the feasibility of setting up a multi-modal logistics park in Visakhapatnam.

“Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said that the Centre is studying the feasibility of setting up a multi-modal logistics park in Visakhapatnam,” Reddy said.

According to the Rajya Sabha member, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has issued directives to set up multi-modal logistics parks in 35 cities across the country.

Meanwhile, the senior YSRCP leader also requested Gadkari to upgrade a few state highways in Visakhapatnam district into national highways. A delegation of YSRCP MPs has submitted a memorandum to Gadkari to this effect.

The delegation also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give clearance to the revised estimates for the Polavaram Project.

