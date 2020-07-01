Chaitu and Samantha to team up again

Star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha scored a sensational hit with Majili. This happened to be their first film together after they got married. Post the super success of Majili, several filmmakers worked out to unite them but it did not happen. The latest news making rounds across the Filmnagar circles is that Chaitu and Samantha are soon gearing up to work together. Chaitu signed his next film for Vikram Kumar which is titled Thankyou. Chaitu was extremely impressed with the script and gave his nod.

Vikram Kumar is currently fine-tuning the script of Thankyou. Samantha is considered for the female lead in this film. Vikram recently narrated the script to Samantha and the actress too is all excited. Samantha worked with Vikram Kumar in Manam and 24. Samantha who is quite selective gave a positive nod for the project. Tollywood audience will see Chaitu and Samantha on screen soon. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The film starts rolling next year.