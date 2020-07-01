Naidu fires at Jagan Govt for cancelling Amara Raja lands

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the YCP Government for cancelling the allotment of lands of Amara Raja Infratech and termed this as a part of the ongoing political vendetta. The lands were being taken back out of political harassment against TDP MP Galla Jayadev. Industrialist Galla Ramachandra Naidu has high plans for putting Andhra Pradesh on the world industrial map. He has returned from foreign countries and developed the Amara Raja unit in the state. Already, they have provided jobs for 16,000 people with a mission to employ over 20,000 persons. Unfortunately, the Government was creating obstacles and demotivating such a progressive industrial group.

Mr. Naidu said that in the backward western part of Chittoor district, lot of development came after the Amara Raja unit was set up at Bangarupalyam lands. Here, 5,000 persons were provided employment. Half of the allotted land was already fully developed while plans were afoot for completing the remaining project. At such a critical time, the Government cancelled the allotment of 250 acres which is nothing but political victimisation against the Opposition leaders.

Mr. Naidu said AP emerged as a favourite destination for investments during the TDP 5-year regime but now, in just over a year of YCP rule, industrialists were running away from the state. The rulers should rise above narrow considerations of impatience and intolerance and vengefulness. The Government has not taken any action against those who have taken lands but not showed any development. But those who are developing the lands were being harassed. Nobody would come to AP if the industrialists are targetted like this. Already, embassies of Japan, France, Germany, Singapore and Korea have expressed their dissent against the AP Government. Its misrule came up for debates at the Davos World Economic Forum.