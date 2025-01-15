x
Home > Movie News

Chaitu – Sobhita celebrate Sankranti in Vizag

Published on January 15, 2025 by swathy

Chaitu – Sobhita celebrate Sankranti in Vizag

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita celebrates sankranti at vizag

The love journey of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala culminated in a fairytale wedding in December last year when they tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The newlywed couple celebrated the first Sankranti festival together this year and they followed Telugu tradition on this occasion.

It is a known fact that in-laws in Andhra Pradesh invite their son-in-law for first Sankranti festival as a custom. This has been followed as a long-standing tradition since decades. So, Naga Chaitanya went to Sobhita’s house in Vizag for this Sankranti. The new pair celebrated Bhogi and Sankranti festival together and spent quality time.

Naga Chaitanya shared an adorable picture with Sobhita on his Instagram page and captioned ‘Panduga Vibes with my Vizag queen’. They appeared in traditional attire and looked like a match made in heaven.

Sobhita is a Vizag girl who settled in Hyderabad due to her modeling and acting profession. But, her parents still live in Vizag. She occasionally visits the coastal city and spends time with her parents. Naga Chaitanya visited her place to celebrate the first festival after marriage.

On work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thandel which is slated for release on February 7th. Sobhita was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan.

