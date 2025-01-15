High Tension at Mohan Babu University

Tensions escalated at Mohan Babu University in Tirupati as Manchu Manoj and his wife were stopped by the police from entering the campus to pay tributes at the memorials of his grandparents, veteran actor Mohan Babu’s parents. The police cited court orders as the reason for denying entry, leading to a heated confrontation.

Manchu Manoj, who arrived at the university with his wife, insisted on being allowed to pay respects at his grandparents’ memorials located within the campus. However, the police stood firm, stating that they could not permit entry due to existing court orders. Frustrated by the situation, Manoj raised his voice, demanding that the gates be opened, which further heightened the tension at the scene.

Earlier in the day, Manoj and his family had traveled from Hyderabad to Renigunta Airport and attempted to enter the university with a large rally. However, they were stopped by the police, who had imposed heavy security around the campus. Following the police’s refusal, Manoj left the site and visited Naravaripalle instead.

Later, Manoj met with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh in Tirupati. The meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, was attended by Manoj and his wife, Manchu Monika. After the meeting, the couple participated in a cattle festival in Rangampeta before returning to Mohan Babu University in the evening.

Despite their repeated attempts, the police once again denied them entry, leading to a standoff near the Sri Vidyaniketan area within the university premises. The police had sealed the gates and increased security to prevent any untoward incidents, especially since Mohan Babu and his son, Manchu Vishnu, were present on the campus. The situation remains tense as Manchu Manoj continues to demand permission to pay his respects, while the police maintain their stance based on court orders.