x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

High Tension at Mohan Babu University

Published on January 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam
image
High Tension at Mohan Babu University
image
Chaitu – Sobhita celebrate Sankranti in Vizag

High Tension at Mohan Babu University

High tension in Mohan Babu University

Tensions escalated at Mohan Babu University in Tirupati as Manchu Manoj and his wife were stopped by the police from entering the campus to pay tributes at the memorials of his grandparents, veteran actor Mohan Babu’s parents. The police cited court orders as the reason for denying entry, leading to a heated confrontation.

Manchu Manoj, who arrived at the university with his wife, insisted on being allowed to pay respects at his grandparents’ memorials located within the campus. However, the police stood firm, stating that they could not permit entry due to existing court orders. Frustrated by the situation, Manoj raised his voice, demanding that the gates be opened, which further heightened the tension at the scene.

Earlier in the day, Manoj and his family had traveled from Hyderabad to Renigunta Airport and attempted to enter the university with a large rally. However, they were stopped by the police, who had imposed heavy security around the campus. Following the police’s refusal, Manoj left the site and visited Naravaripalle instead.

Later, Manoj met with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh in Tirupati. The meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, was attended by Manoj and his wife, Manchu Monika. After the meeting, the couple participated in a cattle festival in Rangampeta before returning to Mohan Babu University in the evening.

Despite their repeated attempts, the police once again denied them entry, leading to a standoff near the Sri Vidyaniketan area within the university premises. The police had sealed the gates and increased security to prevent any untoward incidents, especially since Mohan Babu and his son, Manchu Vishnu, were present on the campus. The situation remains tense as Manchu Manoj continues to demand permission to pay his respects, while the police maintain their stance based on court orders.

Next Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam Previous Chaitu – Sobhita celebrate Sankranti in Vizag
else

TRENDING

image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam
image
Chaitu – Sobhita celebrate Sankranti in Vizag

Latest

image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam
image
High Tension at Mohan Babu University
image
Chaitu – Sobhita celebrate Sankranti in Vizag

Most Read

image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
High Tension at Mohan Babu University
image
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Case

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch