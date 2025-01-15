x
Movie News

Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam

Published on January 15, 2025 by swathy

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one actor who watches every film and appreciates on an open note. He is quite famous for tweeting and reviewing the watched films. He worked with Victory Venkatesh in Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and with Anil Ravipudi in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The duo’s recent film Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a massive blockbuster and the film is doing wonders at the box-office. Mahesh Babu watched the film and he could not wait to appreciate the team. He took to his Twitter page to thank the team on the occasion.

“Enjoyed watching #SankranthikiVasthunam , A proper festive film…@VenkyMama sir is just terrific. So proud and happy for my director @AnilRavipudi for giving consecutive Blockbusters. @aishu_dil @Meenakshiioffl were superb in their characters. The kid “Bulli Raju” knocked it right out of the park. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew” posted Mahesh Babu. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a perfect family entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the lead actors and Dil Raju is the producer.

