x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues

Published on January 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets
image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam

Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues

It has been more than a year since director Sandeep Reddy’s ‘Animal’ with Bollywood rockstar Ranbir Kapoor hit the screens. He announced a film titled Spirit with reigning pan-India superstar Prabhas even before the release of Animal. The cop drama was supposed to go on floors in December 2024. However, it was deferred to an indefinite time due to the busy schedule of Prabhas.

Sandeep Reddy hoped that Prabhas would allot dates after completing Kalki 2898AD. But, the Saaho actor preferred to complete The Raja Saab and then move to Spirit. Surprisingly, he even started another new project ‘Fauji’ with director Hanu Raghavapudi. It was expected that Prabhas would start shooting for Spirit some time in the first quarter of 2025. But, that looks impossible now as Prabhas is currently occupied with those two films and there is no clarity yet on other projects.

In the meantime, Kalki 2898AD makers are also putting pressure on Prabhas to allot dates to commence the shooting for sequel as they are planning to release it in 2026. He has already signed a three film deal with KGF makers Hombale Films starting with Salaar 2.

So, Sandeep Reddy’s long wait for Prabhas continues as there is no concrete update on when he will start shooting for Spirit. Prabhas will play a police officer for the first time in his career. Hence, Sandeep Reddy wants Prabhas to undergo a complete makeover which would deter him from shooting for other projects due to the striking change in his get-up.

Sandeep Reddy initially thought of making Animal Park after Animal. But, he changed his plans to accommodate Prabhas’ film. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able take the film to sets till now, resulting in a considerable gap between his successive projects. Even if he starts Spirit in the next few months, it may take him more than a year to complete the entire filming due to the jam-packed schedule of Prabhas.

Next Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments Previous Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam
else

TRENDING

image
Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam

Latest

image
Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets
image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam

Most Read

image
OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets
image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
High Tension at Mohan Babu University

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch