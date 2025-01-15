Manchu Family drama moves to Tirupati

Everyone knows about the internal family issues in the Manchu family. After a series of incidents, Manchu Vishnu and Manoj calmed down. The family head Mohan Babu is facing legal battle for losing his cool and attacking a journalist. The case is under investigation. The entire Manchu family except Manoj’s family is in Tirupati to celebrate Sankranthi. Manoj and his wife flew down to Tirupati to spend time with the students in the university. Knowing about this, Mohan Babu and others closed the doors of the university.

There is a huge high drama after the cops and the students of the university gathered in large numbers. The security officials have closed the gates of the premises and restricted media entry near the university. The cops have issued notices to Manchu Manoj asking him not to enter the university premises for law and order reasons. The Manchu family issue has to see a proper end soon.