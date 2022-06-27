Champion shuttler PV Sindhu shares pic with Allu Arjun

She may be the queen of the badminton courts but P.V. Sindhu has her share of fan moments too.

The star shuttler shared a pic of hers with ‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun in the same frame. The picture of the two personalities has taken the Internet by storm with the loving comments from their fans flooded in the comment section.

The moment of the day came when Sindhu, who is the first-ever Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, was captured with the stylish star Allu Arjun at the engagement ceremony of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son Nikhil in Hyderabad.

At the event, Allu Arjun yet again brings up his uber cool look while he wore a black blazer on a white shirt paired perfectly with white shoes while on the other hand, Sindhu wore a beautiful lehenga.

While posting the picture, Sindhu captioned it – “With the stylish star @alluarjunonline.”

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and the star is all set for ‘Pushpa 2’.