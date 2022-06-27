Ram Charan is currently soaking up the success of his recent smash ‘RRR’ which was helmed by SS Rajamouli.

The actor’s upcoming role is in a political thriller by unconventional director Shankar Shanmugam. The movie’s filming is still in process, and the makers plan to kick off a new schedule soon.

On July 1, Ram Charan and the other cast members of the film ‘RC15’ (working title) will take a flight to Amritsar, where they will begin a new round of filming and stay for five days.

The ‘RC15’ crew would then return to Hyderabad to continue shooting the expensive film at Ramoji Film City.

The ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ actress Kiara Advani plays the love interest of the main character in this Dil Raju-funded film. The soundtracks for this highly-anticipated movie, are being rendered by S. Thaman.