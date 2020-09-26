Chandrababu following BJP agenda, says Botsa

YCP’s crisis manager and Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has come up with his typical allegations against the TDP once again. He says that Chandrababu Naidu is following the BJP agenda. It is only because of this, the TDP is trying to obstruct the YSRCP Government’s efforts to make Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital of AP. In the name of attacks on temples, the TDP boss is trying to create hurdles for the Government but that will not stop capital shifting.

The Jagan Reddy regime has been facing lots of allegations for ‘not taking’ action against the culprits in the attacks on temples and also burning of sacred chariots. This has become an advantage for the YSRCP Ministers to convert this crisis into an opportunity. Instead of responding to the challenges of TDP on temple incidents, the Ministers were now saying that by raising the issues of temples, the TDP is simply following the BJP agenda in the State.

Only a few days ago, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy praised the Modi Government to the skies in the Rajya Sabha. The YCP MPs gave their wholehearted support to the BJP’s two farmers Bills in the Parliament. This was also at a time when even friendly parties of BJP like Akali Dal were opposing the same.

Everybody knows that both YCP and TDP were following the BJP agenda at the national level. Neither party is in a moral standing to accuse the other of being hand in glove with the ‘communal’ BJP.