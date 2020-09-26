Erect SPB statute in Nellore, appeals Mandali Buddha Prasad

Former Andhra Pradesh deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad on Saturday said he was deeply disturbed and saddened by the demise of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and expressed condolences to his family.

Balasubramanyam, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

He said appealed to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to erect a statute of S P Balasubrahmanyam in his hometown in Nellore as a symbol of respect for the legendary singer who was a recipient of six national awards, including the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, the country’s third and fourth-highest civilian awards. Further, Mandali Buddha Prasad also appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to name the music college in Nellore in the honour of S P Balasubrahmanyam. Mandali Buddha Prasad also reminded the government that it was the desire and cherished wish of the legendary singer to erect the statue of the 12th century poet Tikkana Somayaji in Nellore.

The former deputy speaker also recalled that during the previous TDP government had instituted national award in the name of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna ‘Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna Puraskaram’ with a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh. Mandali Buddha Prasad appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to institute a similar award in the honour of S P Balasubrahmanyam and also rename one state institution in the name of the legendary singer.