AP govt steps up vigil at places of worship

In the wake of the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot blaze incident and three lion silver statutes missing from Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday ordered the police to secure all places of worship to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Consequently, the Andhra Pradesh Police will be stepping up vigil across temples, churches, and mosques by installing CCTV cameras. The police in consultation with the temple priests, church, and mosque heads will suggest several safety measures to be initiated to avert any untoward incidents. The police will also closely monitor social media postings to ensure no hate-mongering is spread on the internet to foment trouble among various communities.