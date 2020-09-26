Bigg boss tidbits: Mehaboob leaving the house this week

As per the latest reports, Mehaboob is the contestant packing bags this week. As soon as the nominations are over, many thought Devi or Ariyana or Mehaboob will leave the house this week. Mehaboob was comparatively in a better position than the other two, but one mistake cost Mehaboob a lot. Details as below.

Mehboob was not a familiar person the audience who don’t follow much of social media. But he has a very good following on social media. That following saved him in the house till now. Even at the start of this week, Ariyana and Devi were weak compared to him. But during the humans vs robots task Mehaboob did a lot of overaction and lost his temper. When the robots team tricked Divi to enter the house and get trapped, Mehaboob shouted at the robots team, rather in a cinematic style, “If you really have courage, try capturing me, not a girl like Divi”. His challenge and shouting did not go well with the audience and it seems this is the reason for Mehboob getting the least votes this week.

It seems Devi got just 1% more votings than Mehboob. Surprisingly, Ariyana, who was at the bottom of the ratings on the day-1, significantly improved her voting after the humans vs robots task. Her one-liner that, “Instead of sitting idle,I want to try even if I am sure about losing the game” seems to have worked well with the audience. So, it seems that one task completely changed the prospects of the nominated housemates.