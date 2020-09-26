Bigg boss tidbits: Season 4 getting bumper ratings

Bigg boss season 4 is getting top ratings of late. The launch episode of season 4 broke all the previous records of launch episodes. But later the rating dipped. But as per the latest update, the ratings have skyrocketed. Details as follows

This season started with a bang as the audience has been waiting for the show for a long. This season started 3 months later than the previous season because of COVID 19 pandemic. But the show could not sustain the ratings. Ratings dipped because the audience was disappointed with the selection of the contestants. Also, the romantic tracks that the makers tried boomeranged. So, the makers of the house corrected themselves immediately and sent some wild card entries into the house. This strategy worked and ratings improved a lot as Avinash was able to live up to the expectations and provide entertainment. The host of the show Nagarjuna himself announced last week that the ratings that season 4 Telugu got are one the topmost ratings for Bigg boss across the country.

As per the latest reports Star MAA TV ratings have skyrocketed in recent times and the channel at second place is lagging at least by 35%. This is a huge margin. We need to wait and see whether Bigg boss season 4 will sustain these top ratings or not.