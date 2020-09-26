Big developments in the Bollywood drugs case

The officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actresses Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs case. Rakul Preet Singh was drilled by the officials yesterday. There are reports that the NCB officials raided her residence and found drugs. The actress said that she had no habit of consuming the drugs but the drugs are procured for Rhea Chakraborty. Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being investigated today in Mumbai NCB officers. Here are some big developments:

A senior officials team of five members drilled Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash. The duo has been in great sync as per the reports. They are questioned for five hours and the reports said that Deepika Padukone confessed about the drug chats. There are talks that Deepika Padukone will be summoned very soon and will be asked to attend the investigation. The answers of Deepika Padukone were not satisfactory told the reports from national media. Deepika and Karishma are questioned in NCB’s Colaba guest house

On the other side, Shraddha Kapoor joined the investigation at 12:30 PM and the actress agreed that she was present at a party in Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse but she never consumed drugs. The investigation is going on.

Sara Ali Khan too attended before the NCB officials and the investigation is on. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are questioned separately in the NCB Zonal office in Ballard Estate, south Mumbai.

Kshitij Prasad, the executive producer of Dharma Productions is drilled by the NCB officials for over 20 hours. Soon after the investigation is done, Kshitij Prasad is arrested. The NCB officials are in plans to seek judicial custody of Kshitij Prasad for his alleged link with drug peddlers and dealers. The initial reports confirmed that Kshitij Prasad bought huge amounts of drugs on a regular basis and raids are conducted in his residence after which several drugs are seized. It is heard that Kshitij Prasad revealed the names of five celebrities and two producers during his investigation.

A total number of 20 people are arrested in this case as of now including Rhea Chakraborty.