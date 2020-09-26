Confusion grows whether Jagan agenda is RSS or Christian

No political party or group is able to rightly assess which kind of agenda that CM Jaganmohan Reddy is following in Andhra Pradesh. The Hindu organisations are accusing him of implementing an outright Christian agenda. The ongoing attacks and burning of sacred chariots in temples were shown as proof of this. But, on the other hand, the Dalit organisations are saying that Jagan Reddy was secretly pursuing an RSS agenda with utter disregard for the oppressed sections.

As far as creating confusion in his opponents, the Jagan regime has succeeded to a large extent with both the Hindu and Christian groups expressing mixed feelings against it. At the time of elections in 2019, it was a different scenario altogether. At that time, while the Christian groups wholly owned Jagan as their family member, some Hindu groups have talked about the ‘homecoming’ or ‘ghar vapsi’ of CM. There was a huge publicity about how Jagan Reddy had a holy dip in the Ganga river.

However, just as he created so much confusion over his approach to politics of religion before elections, Jagan Reddy is continuing the same even after coming to power. But, it is just with a twist. This time, both religious groups are blaming him.

Analysts say that being a leader with unquestioned supreme command over his party, Jagan Reddy is right not able to pursue his own hidden agenda. Some say he is pursuing his caste agenda going by 99 per cent top posts being enjoyed by his caste. Others say Jagan is biased towards weaker sections going by top officials and Deputy CMs given to them. Whatever, the final agenda that Jagan is following must obviously be the mission to stay in power for the next 30 years.