AP police working in the interests of Christians: RRR

YSRCP rebel Lok Sabha MP on Saturday once again raised the Christian bogey stating that the state government is planning to orchestrate Dalit Christian attacks against him.

He stated that the Andhra Pradesh police is being used to further the government’s agenda to Christians the state by converting Hindus. He alleged “conversion drive” in Andhra Pradesh has become a serious issue and, if not prevented, may soon take a violent turn.

He called upon the Hindu community to thwart the evil designs of the powers that be to convert Hindus into Christianity and protect the religion.

The Andhra Pradesh police is being used to appease the Christian community and attack the Hindu religion, he alleged. Further, he accused the Andhra Pradesh police of not implementing the rule of law in true letter and spirit. He also stated that jungle law is prevailing in the state with the rights of certain section of the people being thwarted and taken away from them.