Land litigations will be resolved, says KTR

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday assured that litigation related to non-farm lands in rural areas will be resolved and that there will be two separate pass books and all the registrations would be done based on the Dharani portal.

The minister had a video conference meeting with officials on the the new Revenue Act at GHMC office on Saturday. He stated the government was trying to provide the ownership rights to the property owners of the people living in Hyderabad city and that the government would ensure there would be no hassles in buying or selling of properties Rama Rao asked the public representatives to participate actively in the registration of properties in Dharani portal for the next 15 days.

The minister said that the intention of the government was to provide ownership rights to the people of the city especially poor and the middle class sections. There are estimated 24.50 lakh properties in Hyderabad and there are issues related to to the ownership rights.