Bigg boss: Devi or Ariyana or Mehaboob?

This week nominations are interesting. A total of 7 contestants have been nominated for eviction this week – Devi, Lasya, Ariyana, Kumar, Mehaboob, Monal and Harika. As of now it looks like Devi, Ariyana and Mehaboob are bottom 3 and one or two out of them may leave this week.

Lasya, Harika and Kumar are safe:

Out of the 7 contestants nominated for eviction, as of now, Lasya, Harika and Kumar Sai are safe this week. This is as per the voting trend as well as their following outside the house. Lasya is well known person compared to many contestants of this season. She has followers on her social media channels. She also has earned fans from a section of the audience through her TV earlier programs.

Harika is also popular through her social media channels. But more than that she is playing the game really nice as of now. She is not part of any (irritating) romantic threads in Bigg boss house as of now. The way she is putting her arguments also liked by many. More than all this, after seeing the fake elimination of her last Sunday, people have come to conclusion that she will continue here for a few more weeks.

Kumar Sai actually fell short of expectations. People know him as comedian and expected comedy from him. But he is either serious or passive in the house. But sudenly he got some sympathy voting as most of the housemates didnt mingle with him properly. Moreover the way housemates like Akhil snubbed him during nominations also made people sympathize with him. Going by this trend, it looks like Sai is safe this week.

Devi, Ariyana and Mehaboob are bottom 3:

Mehaboob is passive most of the times in the house. He is seen active only while dancing or practicing dance. But he has better following in social media compaed to the other two. But it needs to be seen whether all his followers vote for him given his passive nature in the house.

Ariyana is also in th bottom 3 because of her childish behavior. The way she frequently says, “I will do whatever i wish” irritates people So far she did anchoring task in the house and there was nothing from her side that surprised or entertained the audience.

TV9 Devi is definitely more intelligent than many others in the house but she seems to have attidue or compatibility issues with co-contestants. She has been complaining that all the housemates are sidelining her though it is not the case actually. Monal is neither in the bottom 3 nor in the top 3 at this moment as per the number of votes.

During the last 2 weeks it was very clear about who will leave this week on the day of nominations itself. But this week,all the 3 i.e. Devi, Mehboob and Ariyana are all getting almost similar number of votes with very slight difference. We need to wait and see who will leave this week.