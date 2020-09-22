Jagan discussed 3 capitals issue with Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Before discussing crucial issues related to Andhra Pradesh, Jagan had enquired about the health condition of Amit Shah who had recently recovered from Covid-19. On his part, Amit Shah enquired about the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

In the meeting, Jagan discussed important issues such as three capitals, special status to Andhra Pradesh, the pending central funds for various projects, including Polavaram Project. Further, it is also learnt that Jagan has discussed the Antarvedi fire mishap in which a century-old chariot was burnt down, Amaravati land scam and FibreNet corruption scandal. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is learnt to have submitted a letter to Amit Shah with an appeal to support the state government in its development projects.

Jagan was accompanied by Vijaysai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Balashorie.

It is learnt that Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers on Wednesday and could return to Andhra Pradesh the same day. On return, Reddy is expected to travel to Tirupati to attend the Bramhostavam