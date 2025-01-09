Chandrababu gets angry on TTD EO in public

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu pulled up Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO J Syamala Rao in public, expressing severe anguish over the death of devotees in the stampede. During his visit to Tirupati, to inquire and monitor, the shocking deaths, Chandrababu questioned the gross negligence of officials and Police.

AP CM questioned, why TTD officials and Police have not take any preventive steps to control crowd, when large number of devotees approached for Darshanam tokens, well in advance.

CM Chandrababu has raised the same questions, which devotees across the globe have been raising like, ‘What were TTD officials and Police doing all through the day, as crowds swelled and situation getting out of control was clearly visible, unlike in other stampede cases, where people suddenly approach a place in large numbers?’

AP CM had done a review on stampede deaths, immediately on Wednesday night online with TTD officials and local Police. Now he is in Tirupati taking stock of the situation.

AP CM was clearly miffed with Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar and warned him for being irresponsible. He also expressed his anger on Tirupati SP and other senior officials, during his visit.