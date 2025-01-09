x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu gets angry on TTD EO in public

Published on January 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu gets angry on TTD EO in public
image
Nidhhi Agerwal approaches Cybercrime Cops
image
Tragic Stampede in Tirupati: Collector Submits Report to CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
Thaman’s special focus on Raja Saab Theme Music
image
Daaku Maharaaj Pre-release Event Canceled

Chandrababu gets angry on TTD EO in public

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu pulled up Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO J Syamala Rao in public, expressing severe anguish over the death of devotees in the stampede. During his visit to Tirupati, to inquire and monitor, the shocking deaths, Chandrababu questioned the gross negligence of officials and Police.

AP CM questioned, why TTD officials and Police have not take any preventive steps to control crowd, when large number of devotees approached for Darshanam tokens, well in advance.

CM Chandrababu has raised the same questions, which devotees across the globe have been raising like, ‘What were TTD officials and Police doing all through the day, as crowds swelled and situation getting out of control was clearly visible, unlike in other stampede cases, where people suddenly approach a place in large numbers?’

AP CM had done a review on stampede deaths, immediately on Wednesday night online with TTD officials and local Police. Now he is in Tirupati taking stock of the situation.

AP CM was clearly miffed with Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar and warned him for being irresponsible. He also expressed his anger on Tirupati SP and other senior officials, during his visit.

Previous Nidhhi Agerwal approaches Cybercrime Cops
else

TRENDING

image
Nidhhi Agerwal approaches Cybercrime Cops
image
Thaman’s special focus on Raja Saab Theme Music
image
Daaku Maharaaj Pre-release Event Canceled

Latest

image
Chandrababu gets angry on TTD EO in public
image
Nidhhi Agerwal approaches Cybercrime Cops
image
Tragic Stampede in Tirupati: Collector Submits Report to CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
Thaman’s special focus on Raja Saab Theme Music
image
Daaku Maharaaj Pre-release Event Canceled

Most Read

image
Chandrababu gets angry on TTD EO in public
image
Tragic Stampede in Tirupati: Collector Submits Report to CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
Tragic Stampede in Tirupati: 6 Dead During Free Darshan Token Distribution

Related Articles

Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions