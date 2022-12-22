Chandrababu is confident of TDP getting past glory in Telangana

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandarbabu Naidu, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party will get its past glory in Telangana. The TDP supremo was happy at the mammoth gathering for his meeting, majority of them are youth, and said that this is a clear indication of this.

Making it clear that he never craved for power but always wanted to be closer to the people seeking their affection, Chandrababu Naidu said that it is the TDP that introduced several welfare measures for various sections of society.

Addressing a massive gathering at Khammam Chandrababu Naidu said that he always worked with a vision keeping the better future of the people of the two Telugu States. Listing out the developmental works that he initiated in Hyderabad, other parts of the two Telugu States, Chandrababu said that how hard work now has begun yielding tremendous results.

“I have struggled to make Hyderabad as a Information Technology (IT) corridor only with a view that the youth should get better employment thus earning more. Now, you all know the reality of how the youth in Telugu States getting jobs not only in the country but across the globe,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Stating that it is the TDP that encouraged the Backward Classes (BCs) to come into politics, he said that the founder of the party, the late NT Rama Rao, was solely responsible for several persons joining politics who are now most renowned leaders in the Telugu States. “It was late NT Rama Rao, who introduced several welfare measures like the Rs 2 a kag rice, subsidised power supply and housing for the poor, for the uplift of the downtrodden sections of society which helped them grow well,” Chandrababu narrated.

Maintaining that the TDP is completing 40 years and will make a new beginning for a better future, the former chief minister called upon the public and the party leaders in Telangana to work hard for bringing the past glory to the TDP. “We now need to bring back the fame and reputation to the TDP as the people now want the State to progress,” Chandrababu observed.

Stating that it is only the TDP that will remain permanently in the hearts of the people, Chandrababu said that the party took its birth in Hyderabad, the heartland of Telangana. He said that Cyberabad, the Hitech City and the Genome Valley in Hyderabad are all established with his vision and recalled how he managed to meet the Microsoft founder which gave birth to the Hitech City.

Chandrababu said that he made several visits to Khammam earlier but now he is coming to the town after a long gap. There is an uproarious response from the massive gathering when he asked whether they want the TDP to lead the State again. The former chief minister said that the huge gathering for this meeting is a fitting reply to those who say that the TDP no longer exists in Telangana.

He said though he is a bit elderly person but his vision is always like that of a young boy. “I want to see both the Telugu States to be on top in the country,” Chandrababu said. Though the party does not have any representative in Khammam, he said he is quite happy to see the huge gathering for his meeting. “I am now confident of the party getting the past glory in Telangana,” Chandrababu said with a bit of confidence. He profusely thanked all those who wished him on his way to Khammam.

Making it clear that the leaders who had earlier deserted the TDP will soon come back, on Chandrababu expressed confidence that the Khammam meeting will againturn the TDP into an irreversible force. “The people here are recalling the developmental works taken up during the TDP regime and this is a clear indication that they want the party to be back with flying colours.