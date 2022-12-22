Venky’s Costliest Attempt Loading

Victory Venkatesh is not in a mood to hurry and sign regular commercial pot boilers. The veteran actor is in a hunt for realistic attempts and he is said to have signed his next film in the direction of HIT fame Sailesh Kolanu. The pre-production work of this project is happening at a faster pace and an official announcement will follow. This is said to be the costliest film that will be made in the career of Venkatesh. A major portion of the film’s budget will be allocated for the action episodes that are specially designed. The thrilling action stunts are the expected highlights of the film. The makers are keen to rope in the best technicians of the country for the film.

Niharika Entertainment will bankroll this big-budget attempt. Venkatesh is done with the shoots of his Bollywood comeback film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and his first-ever web series Rana Naidu. The actor is all excited to join the sets of Sailesh Kolanu’s action thriller soon. The shooting formalities are expected to kick-start before summer 2023 and the film is expected to release during the last quarter of next year. More details to be announced officially very soon.