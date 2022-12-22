RRR’s Naatu Naatu shortlisted for Academy Awards

The final shortlist for the Oscar Awards 2023 is out and SS Rajamouli’s RRR got its place in the field of Original Song. Naatu Naatu is competing with 14 other original songs in the category. Out of the 81 songs, the jury shortlisted 15 songs and the final winners will be announced at the Academy Awards 2023 event. For now, RRR is only nominated in this category for now. Another Indian film, Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) got a nomination in the International Feature Film category. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlisted films in their respective categories.

The voting for the nominated films will take place between January 12th and 17th. The nominations will be announced on January 24th and the 95th Academy Awards event will take place on March 12th, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. SS Rajamouli has been promoting RRR across all the international platforms. RRR has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and it is said to be a periodic action drama.