Chandrababu not a Hindu: Kodali Nani explains

The exchange of words between Minister Kodali Nani and his rivals on the TTD issue is getting more and more bitter. Even the ruling YCP has left it mostly to Kodali to continue his attacks on the opponents. Now, Nani has made an ultimate attack on Chandrababu Naidu and listed out several reasons why Naidu is not a Hindu.

The reasons given by Nani are that Chandrababu did not lit the funeral pyre of his parents. Also, Naidu has not got tonsure ever at Tirumala temple. Moreover, the Naidu couple carried out puja at Seven Hills with their left hands. Finally, the Minister has confirmed that Naidu is not a Hindu if his activities are taken into consideration.

Obviously, the YCP is not yielding a bit on the issue of ‘declaration’ to be submitted at TTD temple. The Chief Minister has not spoken a single word on this. But, the MLAs and Ministers surrounding him are strongly mounting their attacks asking why the CM should sign in the ‘declaration’ when the TTD itself invited him to present the sacred silken robes.

On its part, the BJP has intensified its criticism saying that Kodali Nani’s anti-Hindu and anti-Balaji comments will be treated as those made by the Jagan Reddy Government. BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy demanded immediate dismissal of Kodali Nani for his continued absurd and inflammatory comments against Hindu devotees and sadhus.