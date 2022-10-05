Chandrababu prays for Amaravati at Durga temple

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers to presiding deity Goddess Kanakadurga atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He visited the temple along with his wife Bhuvaneswari and offered prayers to the deity.

He offered silk robes to the Goddess on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party and the people of the state. The temple priests and officials received Chandrababu Naidu and his wife with the recital of vedic hymns.

Later interacting with the media persons, Chandrababu Naidu said that he invoked the deity’s blessings for Amaravati. He said Amaravati had the blessings of all deities and the blessed soil and water was brought from various temples around the world.

Chandrababu Naidu blamed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for destroying Amaravati. He said that he wanted Goddess Durga to punish the evil, alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy is an evil for the state.

The TDP chief said that Goddess Durga punished the evil and restored justice. Andhra Pradesh too needed such initiative by the Goddess Durga to destroy the evil forces now represented by the YSR Congress.

When asked to respond to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao renaming his party TRS as BRS and converting the party as national party, the TDP chief smiled at the media persons who were moved away without making any comment.