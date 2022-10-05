KCR’s banners appear in Vijayawada

A long flexi hoarding appeared near Kanakadurga Varadhi on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway welcoming Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao renaming his Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) as Bharat Rastra Samiti became a centre of attraction for the people of Vijayawada.

The hoarding was put up in the name of Bandi Ramesh, who is said to be the general secretary of the TRS. Ramesh is not from Vijayawada, not even from any part of Andhra Pradesh, but got these hoardings fixed overnight.

KCR has good followers in Andhra Pradesh even when he was waging a battle for separate Telangana state before 2014. He made several derogatory remarks against the Andhra people but continued to be admired by a large section of the people.

He is admired here for his plain talk, simple but hard hitting language and not mincing words to hit at the rivals. The language is always appealing as he never hides his enemies nor beats around the bush to hit at his rivals.

He also has admirers in Andhra Pradesh as his ancestors are from Vizianagaram district, which is part of the state. KCR’s great grandfather migrated from Vizianagaram district to Chintamadaka village near Siddipet in Telangana.

He started his political career as Youth Congress leader and thus enjoys good relationships with some Congress leaders. Later, he was part of the TDP and thus had some leaders. KCR is now reaching out to the old friends.