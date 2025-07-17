x
They Transformed Junior Into Big Scale Spectacle: Rajamouli

Published on July 17, 2025 by nymisha

They Transformed Junior Into Big Scale Spectacle: Rajamouli

Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela starrer Junior, slated for release on July 18, has its pre-release event celebrated, with ace director SS Rajamouli in attendance as the chief guest.

Kireeti, speaking at the event, thanked his co-stars Sreeleela, Genelia and Ravichandran. He also extended his thankfulness to his producer Sai Korrapati for betting big on a newcomer. He highlighted the contributions of top-tier technicians like cinematographer Senthil Kumar and stunt choreographers Peter Hein and Venkat Master. “The first action sequence involving over 1,000 fighters is something Indian audiences haven’t seen before, and it’s all thanks to Peter Master’s vision,” he said.

Rajamouli praised the film’s growth from a modest venture to a big theatrical release. “What started as a small film evolved into something far bigger, and the credit goes to Sai Korrapati for assembling such an impressive team,” he said. “The inclusion of artists like Sreeleela, Genelia, and Ravichandran, alongside technicians like Devi Sri Prasad, Senthil Kumar, and Peter Hein, transformed Junior into a big-screen spectacle.”

He especially called out Devi Sri Prasad’s contribution to the film’s soaring popularity. “Devi’s music has lifted the energy of the film, and songs like Viral Vayyari are already a hit. When you have someone like Senthil Kumar saying he’s impressed, we can understand the kind of efforts put in by Kireeti,” Rajamouli added.

The event saw Kireeti shaking his leg to Viral Vayyari song, alongside Sreeleela and Genelia.

