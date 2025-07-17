x
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun Holidaying in USA

Published on July 17, 2025 by nymisha

Allu Arjun Holidaying in USA

Icon Star Allu Arjun has completed two quick schedules of his upcoming film directed by Atlee. The team is on a break and Allu Arjun flew down to USA to attend the NATS Celebrations in Tampa, Florida. The actor also decided to holiday along with his family in USA after the event got completed. He is also closely monitoring the VFX work of Atlee’s film as the VFX firms are set in USA. Along with balancing his work, he is holidaying with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha in USA.

The next schedule of the film starts in Mumbai in August. Atlee is planning the schedules currently. Deepika Padukone has been announced as the leading lady and the film also has Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor in other important roles. Rashmika is said to essay the role of the lead antagonist in this untitled film. Anirudh is the music director and Sun Pictures are the producers. This untitled film is expected to have its release in 2027.

Next Video: MLC Kavitha Sensational Comments On BRS Party Previous They Transformed Junior Into Big Scale Spectacle: Rajamouli
